Lower xG than Lewis Dunk: Horror stat shows just how bad £250K-a-week Arsenal star is performing

This damning Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang stat shared by The xG Philosophy on Twitter shows just how poor his Premier League form has been so far this season.

Aubameyang is regarded as one of the best forwards in the country, and for good reason too. The Gabonese goal-machine has netted 22 league goals in back-to-back seasons.

However, Aubameyang, who signed a new contract with Arsenal deal in the summer, worth £250K-a-week according to the Independent, has endured a slow start to the 2020/21 campaign.

The 31-year-old has netted just one goal in Arsenal’s opening six Premier League fixtures, and with The xG Philosophy revealing that his expected goals across the six games is just 0.52, it’s easy to see why.

Expected Goals in the Premier League this season: Dallas – 0.93

Robertson – 0.89

Gabriel – 0.75

Dunk – 0.64

Castagne- 0.64

Kouyaté – 0.60

Mina – 0.59

Bartley – 0.58

Poveda- 0.58

Van Dijk – 0.56 Aubameyang – 0.52 pic.twitter.com/7N3efx6Hco — The xG Philosophy (@xGPhilosophy) October 25, 2020

In fairness to Aubameyang, he has been fielded out-wide by manager Mikel Arteta in order to accommodate Alexandre Lacazette, but he needs to be more proactive in order to influence games.

He has less xG than Lewis Dunk, a centre-back who plays for Brighton. We’re talking about a player who’s pocketing £250K-a-week (as per the Independent). It’s not good enough.

Aubameyang needs to find his shooting boots as soon as possible, else players like Dunk will genuinely end up out-scoring him this season. That’d be embarrassing…