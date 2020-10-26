It’s fair to say that Man United manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, has had to endure a fair bit of criticism this season for his side’s performances.

However, he’s found some support in the unlikeliest of quarters.

Former Liverpool legend, turned Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, has admitted his admiration for the Norwegian, based on some of the decisions that Solskjaer has mind.

Rather than rest on his laurels, Solskjaer has looked to innovate at every possible opportunity.

”I actually admire (Ole Gunnar) Solskjaer for putting Pogba on the bench,” Carragher said live on Sky Sports’ Monday night football programme, cited by the Daily Mirror.

“I said here a few weeks ago, after the Crystal Palace game, Fernandes and Pogba, they’re not a midfield together, they can’t play together and they never will be.”

Given the parameters which the Norwegian has to work under, it’s perhaps unfair to lay all of the blame for United’s ills at his door.

Whilst it’s true that the first-team is his responsibility and it’s a results driven business, it’s also the case that certain targets of his were identified that never arrived.

Something that’s becoming a common theme at Old Trafford.

If he’s allowed time to get United back to how they were in the second half of last season, there’s no reason why Solskjaer can’t be the man to give United the success they crave.