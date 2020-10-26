According to the Mirror, Liverpool legend has suggested to DAZN that ‘there’s still something there’ between Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah after they clashed in a match last season.

Owen made the statement whilst working as a pundit for DAZN during Liverpool’s recent win against Sheffield United, in which Salah opted against laying on a sure-fire goal for Mane by shooting himself.

The Egyptian forward’s effort hit the post, with Mane disappointed at the snub. Owen hints that the competition between the duo is ‘healthy’ at the moment, but could bubble over in to something serious.

Talk of a potential rift between Mane and Salah emerged after Liverpool’s win against Burnley at the start of last season, with the Senegalese star furious after being overlooked by his teammate.

Take a look at the moment that sparked controversy last season:

Salah was defended tightly by 2 defenders. When you looked closely, there's chance to get offside if Salah passed Mane. Salah clearly knew it so he turn back to shoot. Could obviously make it 4-0 if Burnley's player didn't make exquisite save. Bad vibe for team,it's early season. pic.twitter.com/eXheHxAPu3 — Work of Love (@dauddarmaa) August 31, 2019

Pictures from Sky Sports.

Here’s what Owen had to say on the latest apparent incident between the pair:

“This is brilliant play from Salah. Not only is it a great turn, but then he cuts across his man, of course Sadio Mane is at the back post expecting a little tap-in.”

“He definitely says something to Salah, as we see here – and then there’s a reaction – so there’s still something there.”

“I expect it and it’s probably healthy at that point, at the moment. But if it bubbles over into anything else then it’s not healthy.”

“But I think it’s healthy that both players are really desperate to score.”

“We’ve seen it before and I don’t think it’s worth getting too carried away at the moment. But you can see it’s still there.”

It does seem far too early to speculate that this could turn into a big issue, the more likely explanation is that the pair are committed to being at their best at all times, with moment likes this causing frustration.

Liverpool sit second in the Premier League table after six games, this talk all seems to blown a bit out of proportion.

With the Reds looking like serious contenders to defend their Premier League title, perhaps this is just a ploy from some to create something out of nothing that could derail the side.