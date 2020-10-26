Guardiola wants Man City to beat Man United to major transfer

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is reportedly eager for the club to bring Jadon Sancho back from Borussia Dortmund.

According to Don Balon, Sancho is emerging as one of Guardiola’s top targets, with the report also noting how Manchester United have tracked the England international in recent times.

City could do with making some changes up front after the blow of losing Leroy Sane to Bayern Munich in the summer, with Sancho one of the most exciting young attacking players in world football.

The 20-year-old could undoubtedly strengthen City, who will be understandably determined to bring back the player they lost when he was a teenager.

Sancho left City to play more regularly at Dortmund – a move that proved a smart one to get his career off the ground as he’s set the Bundesliga alight.

It would no doubt be an embarrassment for City to see Sancho ending up at their arch rivals United, though some might argue that the Red Devils need him more.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to struggle to get Man Utd back to their best, and Sancho would be an important upgrade on flops like Jesse Lingard and Daniel James.