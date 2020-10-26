Menu

Ruthless Jose Mourinho axes Tottenham star from matchday squad ahead of tonight’s game

Jose Mourinho has opted to omit Dele Alli from Tottenham’s squad for their clash with Burnley this evening, according to The Athletic

Alli was once considered one of the promising young talents in English football – and few would deny that, despite a dip in form, he is a uniquely talented midfielder. He has an eye for goal and an innate ability to find himself in positions to score them.

However, he does not appear to be to Mourinho’s liking. Alli started Spurs’ opening Premier League fixture against Everton, which they lost 1-0, but has not been named in any Mourinho league starting eleven since.

As per The Athletic, he won’t be tonight as Tottenham travel to Turf Moor to face Burnley, either. In fact, the report reveals that Alli has not even been included in the squad for the fixture.

The 24-year-old faces an uphill battle to regain his England place ahead of next summer’s European Championships. A move away from Spurs in January, if he can’t force his way back into Mourinho’s thinking, could be the only option.

