Jurgen Klopp admits that Liverpool trio aren’t likely to return from injury vs Midtjylland

With Liverpool sharing the transcript of Jurgen Klopp’s pre-match press conference ahead of Tuesday’s clash against FC Midtjylland, the Reds aren’t likely to see any of their injured players recover in time.

The Liverpool manager admitted that the side are likely to remain without important trio Thiago Alcantara, Joel Matip and Naby Keita.

It’s added that the Reds will be working with a squad similar to the one that was called on for last weekend’s win against Sheffield United.

Klopp’s exact response when asked whether the trio could return was “don’t think so”, adding that they ‘probably’ won’t be ‘ready’ in time for Tuesday’s clash.

Klopp admitted that there’s no update on any injuries right now:

“Not as far as I know… nobody told me yet. I don’t know exactly, probably nobody added but we didn’t lose anybody as well.”

The German added an update on Matip, Keita and Thiago as well:

“Don’t think so. It’s still what I said last week, we look day by day. It looks like we will need a few more days. For tomorrow night, they probably will not be ready.”

Keita has not featured at all since the international break in which the star became victim to the uncertainties of Covid-19 testing.

Thiago has been sidelined since he picked up a knock in the 2-2 draw against rivals Everton, with Carlo Ancelotti’s side suffering some much-deserved karma for how they reacted to Richarlison’s red card.

Matip also last featured against the Toffees, with the Cameroon international’s continued absence perhaps suggesting that Fabinho will deputise once more or prospect Rhys Williams will get a chance to partner Joe Gomes in a first Champions League start.