According to Spanish publication AS, both Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos are still maintaining the same initial stance over a potential new contract.

AS report that Los Blancos are unwilling to offer longer than a one-year contract to any player over 30 years old, with no exceptions being made as of yet for club captain Ramos.

It’s added that Ramos, who will turn 35 in March, is demanding a two-year deal which would also include a slight increase on his wages, which currently stand at a net figure of €15m a year.

AS report via sources close to the centre-back that there are no worries regarding the matter, with all parties confident that a renewal will be reached in due time.

More Stories / Latest News AC Milan’s perfect start to the season threatened as key man tests positive for COVID-19 Man United’s Paul Pogba slams ‘Fake News’ claims that he’s retiring from France duty Messi endorses Barcelona plan to beat Manchester United to forward transfer

Ramos has played the entire 90 minutes in all but one of the reigning champions’ six La Liga games so far this season, the defender has made a staggering 656 appearances for Los Blancos.

There’s no doubt that Ramos is Mr.Madrid, the 175-cap Spain international so crucial that the side have lost seven of their last eight Champions League matches that Ramos wasn’t involved in.