Liverpool star Alisson reveals brilliant anecdote about early return from injury

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has revealed how he pushed with the club doctor to come back earlier from injury than was initially suggested.

The Brazil international has had his fitness struggles during his time at Anfield as he missed a large chunk of last season and now much of the start of this campaign.

Liverpool fans will be glad Alisson is now back, with the 28-year-old returning in the 2-1 win over Sheffield United at the weekend, with Adrian not having the best of times as he filled in for him in some recent matches.

Alisson, speaking at a press conference today, as quoted by Goal’s Neil Jones, says he was initially told his recovery would take as long as 4-6 weeks, before Alisson challenged him to get him back in half the time…

Alisson up now "It's good to be back. I'm really happy. I have top physios on my side to accelerate my recovery. As soon as the doctor said 4-6 weeks, I said 'no doc, 2 or 3 weeks maximum!' He agreed, and we went for it."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) October 26, 2020

Remarkably, this seems to have worked! Liverpool fans will now hope Virgil van Dijk can be just as persuasive with the club’s medical staff.

The Dutchman will likely be out for much longer in what is a huge blow for LFC, though having Alisson back in goal will also do them the world of good.