Former Liverpool star reveals how Klopp told him he’d be leaving in difficult conversation

Former Liverpool midfielder Adam Lallana has explained how he approached Jurgen Klopp for a direct conversation about his future last season.

The ex-Red, now of Premier League side Brighton after his free transfer in the summer, admits it was a strange feeling to find out he was no longer part of Klopp’s long-term plans.

However, Lallana went on to say that it helped him appreciate the end of his time at Anfield, as he went into every day like it would be his last.

“I went in and asked the question because I wanted to know what my future looked like,” he said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

“I had half an idea what the answer would be, but felt it would be better to know and to have a frank conversation. We had that much respect for each other.

“It is a weird feeling when you get told that you are kind of not wanted any more. There is an initial feeling of rejection and I think that’s normal in any walk of life.

“But, after a couple of days, when I realised it was going to be my last season at Liverpool, I made sure that I treated every day, every training session, like it was my last and didn’t take anything for granted.

“I enjoyed the last six months as much as I did any year while I was at the club.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt have fond memories of Lallana, who started out as a key player for Klopp before slowly becoming more of a squad player instead.

Even then, however, the former England international was a useful member of the team and continued to play his part in helping Liverpool win the Champions League in 2018/19 and the Premier League title the following year.