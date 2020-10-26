According to the Echo, Liverpool’s rumoured interest in Ozan Kabak is exaggerated according to one source, with the Reds continuing to be linked with centre-backs following Virgil van Dijk’s injury.

The Echo report that their source at Anfield believes the interest in the 20-year-old defender is the works of an excited agent plus the fact that Schalke are in need of cash amid financial problems.

It’s added that the Reds may not look to strengthen in central defence in the January transfer window, with Jurgen Klopp and Co. willing to purse an addition in the summer rather than the mid-season point.

The Mirror reported recently that Kabak is currently valued at £30m by Schalke, with Liverpool hoping to land the defender in a deal worth an initial fee of £20m plus add-ons.

Kabak sealed a move to Schalke last summer after impressing in a six-month spell with with Stuttgart after leaving Turkish powerhouses Galatasaray, with the Mirror reporting he cost £13m.

Kabak, who has already won four senior caps for Turkey, scored three times and provided an assist in 26 Bundesliga appearances last season.

The 6ft1 ace has been limited to just two appearances so far this season though, owing to some horrid personal actions, he was handed a four-game ban for spitting at an opponent.

The promising defender is still serving that suspension, the suggestion that Kabak’s agent and Schalke are exaggerating the interest certainly rings true when you take this into account.