Video: Deluded Man City fan calls Guardiola a ‘fake’, wants Arteta back from Arsenal to replace him

One Manchester City fan has made a bit of a fool of himself after calling in to BBC Radio 5 Live to call Pep Guardiola a ‘fake’ after the club’s poor recent form.

City surrendered their Premier League title to Liverpool last season and also under-achieved in the Champions League, and they’ve not made the best start to this campaign either…

"I'd have Arteta back at #MCFC tomorrow in a heartbeat. Since he left we've gone downhill. I'd get rid of Guardiola…I think he's a fake!" It's official – this City fan has just blown @RobbieSavage8 & @chris_sutton73's minds ?? Dare we ask if Pep is a 'fake'?!#BBC606 pic.twitter.com/SQ0FDPv1V5 — BBC 5 Live Sport (@5liveSport) October 25, 2020

Still, to call Guardiola a ‘fake’ is a bit of a stretch – this is a guy who has won trophies and broken records with pretty much every team he’s managed.

This City fan also wants Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta back to replace Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish tactician has done a decent job at Arsenal and was highly rated as Guardiola’s assistant, but it is again slightly ridiculous to compare the two coaches.