Menu

Video: Deluded Man City fan calls Guardiola a ‘fake’, wants Arteta back from Arsenal to replace him

Arsenal FC Manchester City
Posted by

One Manchester City fan has made a bit of a fool of himself after calling in to BBC Radio 5 Live to call Pep Guardiola a ‘fake’ after the club’s poor recent form.

City surrendered their Premier League title to Liverpool last season and also under-achieved in the Champions League, and they’ve not made the best start to this campaign either…

MORE: Manchester City pay tribute to former academy player Jeremy Wisten after tragic death aged 17

Still, to call Guardiola a ‘fake’ is a bit of a stretch – this is a guy who has won trophies and broken records with pretty much every team he’s managed.

More Stories / Latest News
Lower xG than Lewis Dunk: Horror stat shows just how bad £250K-a-week Arsenal star is performing
Former Liverpool star reveals how Klopp told him he’d be leaving in difficult conversation
Manchester City pay tribute to former academy player Jeremy Wisten after tragic death aged 17

This City fan also wants Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta back to replace Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

The Spanish tactician has done a decent job at Arsenal and was highly rated as Guardiola’s assistant, but it is again slightly ridiculous to compare the two coaches.

More Stories Mikel Arteta Pep Guardiola

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.