Manchester City identify two managerial targets as Pep Guardiola uncertainty intensifies

Manchester City are hoping Pep Guardiola stays beyond his contract expiration next summer – but have lined up two potential replacements in their contingency plans.

This information comes from the Daily Mail, who note that this could be Pep’s last season in charge at the Etihad, with his contract due to expire at the season’s end.

Guardiola has won six major honours during his time as City boss, including two Premier League titles, but failure in Europe has marred his time at the helm, just as it did at Bayern Munich.

Come the end of the season, Guardiola will have managed more Man City games than he did at Barcelona, so it would be no surprise if he looked for a new challenge instead of penning a renewal.

The Daily Mail claim that Man City are currently in the dark, but are preparing contingency options in case he does report. The report mentions former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino and RB Leipzig’s Julian Nagelsmann as potential targets.

City are in freefall, sat in 13th place after five games played. If Guardiola is unable to turn their fortunes around, his decision may be made for him. It’s unclear which of Pochettino and Nagelsmann are the club’s preference.