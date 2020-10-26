Manchester City pay tribute to former academy player Jeremy Wisten after tragic death aged 17

Manchester City have paid tribute to their former academy player Jeremy Wisten after the sad news that he has died aged 17.

The defender linked up with City’s academy back in 2016 before later leaving the club, but it’s clear he was highly thought of by those at the Etihad Stadium.

See below as City’s official Twitter account paid tribute to Wisten as they sent condolences to his family…

The Manchester City family are saddened to learn of the passing of former Academy player Jeremy Wisten. We send our deepest condolences to his friends and family. Our thoughts are with you at this difficult time. — Manchester City (@ManCity) October 25, 2020

City forward Raheem Sterling responded to the tweet, as did defender Aymeric Laporte, as shown below…

Horrible news… RIP young man ?? — Aymeric Laporte (@Laporte) October 25, 2020

Various news outlets have reported on Wisten’s passing, but no details on the cause of death have been officially reported for the moment.