Manchester City pay tribute to former academy player Jeremy Wisten after tragic death aged 17

Manchester City
Manchester City have paid tribute to their former academy player Jeremy Wisten after the sad news that he has died aged 17.

The defender linked up with City’s academy back in 2016 before later leaving the club, but it’s clear he was highly thought of by those at the Etihad Stadium.

See below as City’s official Twitter account paid tribute to Wisten as they sent condolences to his family…

City forward Raheem Sterling responded to the tweet, as did defender Aymeric Laporte, as shown below…

Various news outlets have reported on Wisten’s passing, but no details on the cause of death have been officially reported for the moment.

