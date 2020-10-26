Man United’s Paul Pogba slams ‘Fake News’ claims that he’s retiring from France duty

Manchester United superstar Paul Pogba has taken to social media to shut down media claims that he’s retiring from France duty following president Emmanuel Macron’s controversial comments.

195sports reported that the midfielder was to quit the French national team regarding Macron’s comments in relation to Islam following the murder of school teacher Samuel Paty.

As per the Mirror, Macron described the incident as an “Islamic terrorist attack”, adding that “Unity and firmness are the only answers to the monstrosity of Islamist terrorism.”

Macron’s comments are certainly reckless and will hopefully not spark the poor treatment of innocent Muslims across France.

Pogba took to his Instagram Story to single out the Sun’s article on the claims, blasting them as ‘unacceptable fake news’.

Paul Pogba démonte sur Instagram l’info de @SunSport selon laquelle il ne voudrait plus jouer pour l’équipe de France. ? pic.twitter.com/gs9Yj9WWI6 — Actu Foot (@ActuFoot_) October 26, 2020

The 27-year-old has won 72 caps for the France national team, playing a key role as they lifted the World Cup in 2018.

Followers of Les Bleus can relax, it would’ve been a massive blow if they lost one of their most high-profile stars and key players before next summer’s Euros and the 2020 World Cup.