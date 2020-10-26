Michael Owen has talked up Edinson Cavani after only seeing him for a short debut for Manchester United against Chelsea over the weekend.

The pundit already feels he’s seen enough of Cavani’s movement to suggest he’s going to be a real goal threat for the club, and in fairness, the Uruguay international was a prolific scorer during his time at Paris Saint-Germain.

Cavani scored 200 goals for PSG, becoming their all-time leading scorer during his stay at the Parc des Princes, and it looks like he still has it in him to score at the highest level, despite arriving at Old Trafford at the age of 33.

Clearly, the veteran forward is now past his peak, and it might be a concern that he barely featured for PSG in his final season with the club before then spending a few months as a free agent struggling to find a new club.

Still, United took a gamble on him and Owen seems optimistic about what he can achieve at his new club.

“I love this guy’s movement, he’s my type of striker,” Owen told Premier League Productions, as quoted by the Metro.

“I’ve always said half a yard at the near post is better than two or three yards at the back post because invariably the ball doesn’t get there.

“We only saw a brief cameo but I’ve seen him for years and years and always thought he’s one of the best movers in the game in terms of those little darting runs, he loves nipping in front of defenders.

“I think he’s going to score a few. As long as United have pressure on the opponents. They get crosses in. He’s very much an 18-yard box type of striker that makes darting runs.”