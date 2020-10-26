Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly quit the French national team following comments from president Emmanuel Macron about ‘Islamist terrorism’.

The 27-year-old has 72 caps for France and helped them win the World Cup in 2018, but he may now have played his last game for his country.

A stunning report from 195sports claims Pogba has decided to quit Les Bleus due to Macron’s comments linking Islam with terrorism, following the recent murder of teacher Samuel Paty.

Paty showed pictures of caricatures of the prophet Muhammad, which is widely forbidden by most Muslims, and 195sports claim Pogba has not responded well to Macron defending Paty over the incident.

Pogba is a practicing Muslim, and it seems this whole affair has persuaded him to no longer represent the French football team, though these reports have not yet been confirmed by the player himself or by anyone involved in the French Football Federation.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, and if there is any way that Pogba could be persuaded to play for his country again.