Menu

Manchester United star Paul Pogba reported to have quit the French national team following comments from Emmanuel Macron

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly quit the French national team following comments from president Emmanuel Macron about ‘Islamist terrorism’.

The 27-year-old has 72 caps for France and helped them win the World Cup in 2018, but he may now have played his last game for his country.

MORE: Manchester United match unwanted 48-year-old record after draw with Chelsea

A stunning report from 195sports claims Pogba has decided to quit Les Bleus due to Macron’s comments linking Islam with terrorism, following the recent murder of teacher Samuel Paty.

Paty showed pictures of caricatures of the prophet Muhammad, which is widely forbidden by most Muslims, and 195sports claim Pogba has not responded well to Macron defending Paty over the incident.

pogba world cup

Paul Pogba is a World Cup winner with France

More Stories / Latest News
Barcelona president and board could sensationally resign today as off-field turmoil reaches breaking point
“I don’t see him staying at PSG for 10 years” – Liverpool given hope over Kylian Mbappe transfer
Manchester City identify two managerial targets as Pep Guardiola uncertainty intensifies

Pogba is a practicing Muslim, and it seems this whole affair has persuaded him to no longer represent the French football team, though these reports have not yet been confirmed by the player himself or by anyone involved in the French Football Federation.

It will be interesting to see how this story develops, and if there is any way that Pogba could be persuaded to play for his country again.

More Stories Emmanuel Macron Paul Pogba

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.