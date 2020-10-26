Arsenal legend Ian Wright has named Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford as a player who could pose his old club a real threat when they meet in the Premier League next weekend.

Wright is clearly worried about Arsenal’s prospects against Man Utd, as he watched his former side beaten 1-0 at home to Leicester City last night.

Jamie Vardy scored the winner at the Emirates Stadium, and Wright has made the point that the pace and playing style of United striker Rashford could pose the Gunners a similar threat when they meet at Old Trafford.

“You look at Manchester United as well who are another team that will want to play on the break,” Wright said, as quoted by the Metro.

“You’re going to need to be able to pass through them, be able to break them down. Manchester United will do the same thing [as Leicester] and they’ve got even better players going forward, more than just Vardy.

“It’s a tough one, we knew Leicester were going to be tough and we know Manchester United are going to be tough.

“With the counter-attacking, you look at Arsenal and you can see what happened with Vardy there tonight. Rashford could cause us problems.”

Arsenal have not had the best of starts to this season, winning three and losing three of their opening six Premier League matches so far.

Mikel Arteta’s side will be particularly disappointed to have lost 1-0 at home to Leicester, with the team’s attack really not clicking so far.

Against United, however, they could face an even tougher challenge as they’ll also be up against better quality attackers on the other side.