Marcus Rashford fires back at Health Secretary on Twitter as government feud rolls on

Manchester United FC
We’re used to seeing Marcus Rashford tussle with Premier League defenders – but the Manchester United star’s latest choice of opponent is Health Secretary Matt Hancock.

Rashford initially made his name as an electric centre-forward with an emphatic finish in his skillset. He is still that player and person – but now he’s so much more.

The England international has taken on the responsibility of ensuring that no child in England has to worry about where their next meal is going to come from. His campaigning earned him an MBE in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Rashford has not taken his foot off the accelerator with his campaigning. He’s being as vocal as ever on Twitter ensuring that his and every child’s voice is heard.

He’s also calling out the government on their nonsense when it’s produced (which tends to be pretty frequent). Have a look at how he shut down Health Secretary Matt Hancock on Twitter after he claimed Prime Minister Boris Johnson was in frequent contact with the 22-year-old.

Go on, Marcus!

