Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe could look to seal a transfer away from his current club once he wins the Champions League with them, according to France legend Youri Djorkaeff.

Liverpool have recently been linked with Mbappe by Le Parisien, so will no doubt be interested in this suggestion from Djorkaeff, who says he does not see the young forward staying with PSG for a long time.

Mbappe looks likely to become one of the biggest names of his generation after a superb start to his career, and it would be exciting to see him move to the Premier League at some point.

Liverpool looks a good destination for him if he does want to play at a high level and continue to challenge for major honours, and Djorkaeff seems to think it could happen once Mbappe gets his hands on a Champions League title with PSG.

The France international was part of the PSG side that lost last season’s final to Bayern Munich, and he’ll no doubt be hoping to help the club go one step further this season.

Still, it could be some time before PSG win the trophy as they’ve often underachieved in Europe, and they got off to a bad start this season with their 2-1 home defeat against Manchester United.

Discussing Mbappe’s future with Paris Fans, Djorkaeff said: “I think that Mbappe will always have the right opportunity. Now he’s on a project. He is entering his fourth year in Paris, he’s a young player. I don’t see him staying at PSG for 10 years.

“His future is to win titles on all continents, something few French people have done.

“Last year he had a great opportunity to win the Champions League. Unfortunately, he didn’t. This year he will still have the opportunity. The ideal [scenario] is that he wins it and then after he signs in a big club. Everyone will be happy.”