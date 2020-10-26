Monday night’s football fixture between Burnley and Tottenham Hotspur sprang into life into the worst possible way on Monday evening.

As Tottenham’s Toby Alderweireld and Burnley’s Ashley Barnes challenged for a ball, the latter appeared to elbow the Belgian, leaving a huge gash over his eye which required medical assistance.

Barnes has form after a run in with Arsenal’s Sokratis per CaughtOffside and clashes with Moussa Dembele and Nemanja Matic per CaughtOffside.

Alderweireld had to be bandaged up before he could continue, but how on earth Barnes escaped punishment is anyone’s guess.