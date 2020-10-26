Menu

Paul Pogba update: Truth emerges after rumours Man United star was quitting France duty

Manchester United FC
Paul Pogba is NOT quitting the French national team following comments from Emmanuel Macron, reports the Daily Mail’s chief football reporter Sami Mokbel.

195sports sensationally claimed that Pogba was set to step down from the France national side as a result of Macron’s comments on Islam in wake of the horrific murder of school teacher Samuel Paty.

Pogba is a practicing Muslim himself and 195sports’ belief was that he had no interest continuing to represent his country with the French president linking his religion to terrorism.

However, there does not appear to be any truth to these claims, at least Sami Mokbel doesn’t believe there to be. He posted the below on Twitter this morning.

With the European Championships next summer, and France looking to win a second consecutive major international tournament, it would have been a huge blow if Pogba decided to hang up his boots.

Didier Deschamps can rest assured, though. Regardless of whether Pogba was disgruntled by Macron’s comments or not, it doesn’t appear to have had any effect on his interest in representing his country in football.

