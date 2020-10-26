Real Madrid defender ruled out for four games including two Champions League heavyweight clashes

Real Madrid defender Nacho has been ruled out of their next four fixtures, including two Champions League games, reports El Partidazo de COPE.

Nacho has spent his entire career to date at Real Madrid. At 30-years-old, he has never made 30 appearances in a league season, but that’s not a fair reflection of his importance to Zinedine Zidane at current.

The Spaniard, who has made 22 appearances for his country, is a utility man, meaning he can play in multiple positions across the Real Madrid back-line. Players with that sort of skillset are incredibly useful to have in the squad considering the amount of games in a season.

It’s for that reason that Zidane will be frustrated to be without him for their next four fixtures.

Real Madrid bounced back in style in El Clasico at the Nou Camp. They will be looking to build on that, but will have to do it without Nacho, who will also miss Champions League clashes with Dortmund and Inter.