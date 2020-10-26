Menu

Real Madrid star caught on camera ranting about manager Zinedine Zidane

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has been caught ranting about manager Zinedine Zidane, report Marca.

Few would deny that Isco is a hugely talented player, and has been a worthwhile acquisition from Real Madrid since joining from La Liga counterparts Malaga back in the summer of 2013.

However, now 28-years-old, Isco has never hit the heights that many expected him to when he was a first-team regular as a teenager with the Andalusian outfit.

MORE: £54m-rated star favours Arsenal transfer over Real Madrid

In fact, he has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter throughout his seven-year stint at the Santiago Bernabeu – and there’s no change under Zinedine Zidane this term.

Isco was an unused substitute during Real Madrid’s 3-1 Clasico victory at the Nou Camp, and Marca quote him giving a frank assessment of Zidane’s use of him before the contest kicked off:

“If he has to change me, he changes me in minute 50 or 60 of the game, sometimes at half-time. If he has to put me in, he puts me in 80.”

It’s not a good look to be caught on camera negatively discussing your manager with teammates. Isco is going to do himself no favours in his quest for regular game-time by turning on Zidane.

