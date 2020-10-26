Over the course of the last few seasons, Liverpool’s form has built and built to the extent that success was almost inevitable.

From lost finals to a Champions League victory, denied the Premier League by a point in surely the best title race in the history of the top flight (since 1992) to winning it the following year.

Everything that Jurgen Klopp has touched in fact, has eventually turned to gold, and that includes the players that the manager has brought in.

In a real coup for the Reds, Thiago Alcantara was secured from Bayern Munich, and suffice it to say that his team-mates are already impressed.

“Our squad is very strong but we know that the signing of quality players is a plus for the team,” Fabinho told the official Liverpool website.

“Thiago’s arrival will be really positive and he’s a player coming from an exceptional season at Bayern Munich last year.

“He’s an experienced player who inspires confidence given everything he has achieved. He can also add something to our team, something we didn’t have before.

“The quality of his passing is exceptional. He’s someone that receives the ball really well between the lines.

“So I think his arrival, both his and Jota’s, are going to be really important for us.”

It’s a measure of the German’s pull as a manager that he was able to secure one of the most gifted midfielders of his generation, and for a relative pittance.

If Thiago is able to stay relatively free of injury after what’s been a stop-start beginning to his career at Anfield, then Liverpool fans will be in for a treat.