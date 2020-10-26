Tottenham Hotspur head to Burnley for Monday night’s encounter, and though Jose Mourinho has picked a strong starting XI, there are one or two notable omissions.

With one eye perhaps on forthcoming European and Premier League fixtures, both Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon have been rested, and that’s a decision that’s upset the north London faithful.

Given that the Welshman is only just coming back from injury, and with games coming thick and fast for Tottenham, it’s surely a wise decision from the Portuguese.

To coin a well-worn phrase, ‘it’s a marathon, not a sprint.’ The last thing that Spurs need is to rush Bale back into action, only for him to break down again.

Ben Davies deputises at left-back for Reguilon, and is a more than able replacement for the youngster.

Squad rotation is a fact of life at the elite level now, though it seems as though these fans are none too happy.

Really shocking 11 to be honest… — Boast Malone (@Mikelly_12) October 26, 2020

Andrew how you feel about our boy once again being left out the squad — Chaos?? (@ChaosTHFC) October 26, 2020