Rodgers insists that Mikel Arteta is doing ‘fantastic job’ at Arsenal after Leicester win

After leading Leicester to their first away league win against Arsenal in 47 years, Brendan Rodgers showed his class with some complimentary comments on the work Mikel Arteta is doing.

Rodgers stated that Arteta is doing a ‘fantastic job’ at Arsenal, adding that the Spaniard is doing ‘great’.

Leicester also achieved another feat with their victory against the Gunners, the East Midlands outfit became the first side to beat Arsenal at home in 2020.

The Foxes soaked up all the pressure and made Arsenal pay for taking their foot off the gas in the second-half when Jamie Vardy scored the decisive goal of the tie in the 79th minute.

Brendan Rodgers with some classy comments on Mikel Arteta's work at Arsenal after leading Leicester to victory… pic.twitter.com/l2j7rHp6ZO — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) October 26, 2020

“Well 47 years is a long, long time, Mikel’s done a fantastic job here, admired as a young manager coming in on his first job, I think he’s doing great.”

“For us to be the first team to win here (Emirates) this calendar year really shows the quality of his work.”

Leicester only managed one shot in the first-half but took advantage of Arsenal’s apparent ‘fatigue’ that Arteta cited by coming into the game in the second period, adding five shots in the second-half.

Rodgers’ unorthodox move to deploy a 5-2-2-1 formation allowed the side to soak up the pressure and limit Arsenal’s methods of chance creation, with the Gunners looking awful after David Luiz went off.