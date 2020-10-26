Slaven Bilic could quit West Brom after being furious at sale of star player

It’s surprisingly common to see a manager leave a few months after getting a team promoted when they just can’t get the job done in the higher division.

West Brom have had a poor start to this season so they already look like relegation candidates, while their transfer business does make you wonder what they are planning for.

Most of their signings have been veterans or very good Championship players, so it almost looks like they are subconsciously planning to be as strong as possible if they do go back down.

Obviously that can’t be the actual plan, and proven Premier League performers will be expensive so taking a chance on players from a lower level is generally the best approach for the newly promoted sides.

They do have an issue where Ahmed Hegazi was allowed to leave the club, and The Mirror are now reporting that Slaven Bilic could walk as a result.

It’s suggested that this was agreed without his consent and he’s absolutely furious about it, to the point that he’s now considering his future at the club.

It’s interesting timing because everything suggests that he would take the club straight back down if their form continues, so you wonder if he might come under pressure soon anyway.

It’s also suggested that he’s furious with the board for their general approach to transfers this summer, where he’s missed out on several top targets and he’s had to force through the deals that did actually happen.

It’s a strange situation and it makes you wonder if those in charge are serious about trying to stay up, while it could also be in Bilic’s best interests to leave if he wants to keep his reputation intact.

If he goes now then he can spin things to show that he wasn’t backed and he had to leave because of that, which is much better than being sacked for a dreadful start to the season.

They do play Brighton this evening so a win there might improve things, but it’s worth keeping an eye on this over the next few weeks to see if relations do deteriorate.