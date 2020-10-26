A 1-0 away win at Burnley gave Tottenham three well-earned points, as the north Londoner’s season continues to go from strength to strength.

Without his first choice XI on from the start, you’d have been forgiven for thinking that Jose Mourinho was taking an unnecessary risk, but as it turns out, it seems as though he knew exactly what he was doing.

It was a dogged performance from the visitors to Turf Moor, as they barely troubled the keeper for much of the game.

In fact, across the 90 minutes, they’d only managed three shots on target, but the goal, when it came, arrived via typical means.

If he’s not scoring, he’s assisting, and Harry Kane put things on a plate for Son Heung-Min to score a late winner.

It’s not the fist time this season that the pair have combined to great effect, and one particular stat evidences just how important they are to the Lillywhites.

Duos with most goal/assist combinations in Premier League history: 1?? Lampard & Drogba: 36

2?? Son & Kane: 29

3?? Henry & Pires: 29

4?? Silva & Aguero: 29 pic.twitter.com/G1NwIMneZb — Goal (@goal) October 26, 2020

If they carry on at this rate, they’re likely to be able to top that particular chart.