Menu

These Real Madrid fans concerned as Isco looks out of shape during training

Champions League
Posted by

Some Real Madrid supporters appear to be deeply concerned after recent images of Isco in training appear to show the star overweight.

Isco has become a less integral part of the team since Zinedine Zidane’s return, with the attacking midfielder managing five goal contributions from 20 starts last season (30 total appearances).

Isco has started two of his four outings so far this season, but the 28-year-old has not featured for longer than 45 minutes for Zinedine Zidane’s side so far this term.

The Spain international looked bigger than he’s ever been as he faced up Eden Hazard in a training session, with images from a shooting drill and run also showing Isco not in his usual shape.

Here’s how some Real Madrid fans reacted to the recent looks at Isco:

More Stories / Latest News
‘Really shocking 11 to be honest’ – These Tottenham fans aren’t happy that Bale and Reguilon have been left out at Burnley
Video: ‘It’s actually criminal’ – Rio Ferdinand revisits Liverpool v Barcelona with Alexander-Arnold and Robertson
PPV fan revolt may be successful as Premier League considers U-turn following embarrassing viewing numbers

Isco is in the matchday squad for Los Blancos’ Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday night.

This comes amid footage showing Isco complaining about this use under Zidane live on camera.

We hope that Isco gets the support needed from the club and fanbase that will help him get back to his usual self.

More Stories Isco

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.