These Real Madrid fans concerned as Isco looks out of shape during training

Some Real Madrid supporters appear to be deeply concerned after recent images of Isco in training appear to show the star overweight.

Isco has become a less integral part of the team since Zinedine Zidane’s return, with the attacking midfielder managing five goal contributions from 20 starts last season (30 total appearances).

Isco has started two of his four outings so far this season, but the 28-year-old has not featured for longer than 45 minutes for Zinedine Zidane’s side so far this term.

The Spain international looked bigger than he’s ever been as he faced up Eden Hazard in a training session, with images from a shooting drill and run also showing Isco not in his usual shape.

Look at Isco man, I swear this ain’t even photoshopped pic.twitter.com/kqqMmckkpv — Ryan. (@Rygista) October 25, 2020

Si Isco fuera colombiano, gales o belga, cuántas portadas como la del marca con Hazard llevaría ?.

Cuantos debates ? pic.twitter.com/wMffiy8SdA — Diego Barquero (@PipaBarquero) October 26, 2020

Here’s how some Real Madrid fans reacted to the recent looks at Isco:

Looks like he just finished the entire squads’s breakfast in one go!! — Raghav (@raghav__w__24) October 26, 2020

he’s eating mcdo for breakfast lunch and dinner — Sara (@magiscooo) October 25, 2020

I think he ate Mariano as well — Ryan. (@Rygista) October 25, 2020

Footballers who dont take care of their bodyweight are absolutely unprofessional..It isn’t a joke anymore.. doesn’t matter if you are genius like ISCO or Hazard.. — Dr.Varun Sharma (@OptimistVarun) October 26, 2020

He shud just hit the gym once in a while.. — Winicius (@WiniciusSzn) October 26, 2020

Isco is still our best am at the club just no confidence because everyone is calling him fat — Ouas (@OuasAjal) October 26, 2020

Isco is in the matchday squad for Los Blancos’ Champions League clash against Borussia Monchengladbach on Tuesday night.

This comes amid footage showing Isco complaining about this use under Zidane live on camera.

We hope that Isco gets the support needed from the club and fanbase that will help him get back to his usual self.