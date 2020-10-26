Ever since Pep Guardiola arrived at Manchester City from his stint at Bayern Munich, the Champions League was a competition that loomed large.

If winning the Premier League was a pre-requisite, then the premier European tournament was the holy grail.

To this point, the Catalan hasn’t managed to win the cup with the big ears for his Premier League employers, though it’s not for the want of trying.

In his pre-match press conference before the Marseille game, he was asked about City’s aspirations in the competition again, and he didn’t really take to kindly to having to explain himself once more.