Video: Heung-Min Son scores stunning header for Spurs vs Burnley after Kane assist

We finally have goal in the Premier League clash between Spurs and Burnley, with Jose Mourinho’s side injecting excitement into the dull affair in the 75th minute.
Erik Lamela whipped a corner in from the right flank, with Harry Kane heading the ball towards Heung-Min Son’s path despite being well off balance.
Son showed his insane reactions as he dove down and headed the ball into the back of the net to give Spurs the lead in a closely-contested tie.
Kane ?? Son ?
That's the 29th Premier League goal the pair have combined for – only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard have more!
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2020
Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.
Kane and Son are also edging closer to getting themselves a top spot in the Premier League history books, with this the 29th time they’ve combined for a goal.
They sit second and seven behind Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba, who combined 36 times.