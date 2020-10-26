Video: Heung-Min Son scores stunning header for Spurs vs Burnley after Kane assist

We finally have goal in the Premier League clash between Spurs and Burnley, with Jose Mourinho’s side injecting excitement into the dull affair in the 75th minute.

Erik Lamela whipped a corner in from the right flank, with Harry Kane heading the ball towards Heung-Min Son’s path despite being well off balance.

Son showed his insane reactions as he dove down and headed the ball into the back of the net to give Spurs the lead in a closely-contested tie.

Kane ?? Son ? That's the 29th Premier League goal the pair have combined for – only Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard have more! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #BURTOT here: https://t.co/6w5flP4COi

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/n1ZtFl0NEF — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 26, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports and RMC Sport.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Answered this question 250 times’ – Guardiola didn’t appreciate question on Man City’s Champions League quest Photo: Cancer awareness prompts Dutch top-flight side to place 15,000 teddy bears in their stadium Barcelona star’s contract includes option to leave for MLS transfer – but not one to a top European side

Kane and Son are also edging closer to getting themselves a top spot in the Premier League history books, with this the 29th time they’ve combined for a goal.

They sit second and seven behind Chelsea legends Frank Lampard and Didier Drogba, who combined 36 times.