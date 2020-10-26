It was one of the most ingenious corner routines ever seen on a football pitch, so perhaps it’s no surprise that Liverpool’s players are still milking it 18 months on.

When Barcelona arrived at Anfield for the second leg of their Champions League semi-final against Liverpool, leading 3-0 from the first leg, no one really gave the hosts a hope.

Yet, there really was only one winner on the night, and what turned out to be the winner from Divock Origi, thanks to some quick thinking from Trent Alexander-Arnold, was top class.

Here, the right-back, along with team-mate, Andy Robertson, explain to Rio Ferdinand how it happened, with the former Man United defender labelling Barca’s defending ‘criminal.’