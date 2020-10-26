Video: Mustafi ignored Gabriel instruction that could’ve prevented Vardy goal against Arsenal

An alternative angle of Jamie Vardy’s winning goal for Leicester against Arsenal last night show that Gabriel suggested a move that could’ve stopped the Foxes scoring – if only his teammate listened.

When Nampalys Mendy picked the ball up in midfield, Gabriel instructed Shkodran Mustafi to pull back and drop into the space that Vardy later exploited.

The ball was then shifted to Youri Tielemans, who played in Cengiz Under with a defence-splitting pass.

Gabriel himself made the decision to cover for slow makeshift centre-back partner Granit Xhaka by attempting to close down Under.

As the Brazilian failed to stop the lovely pass coming in, whilst Mustafi jogged back as Vardy was in acres of space, the Foxes were left free to score the decisive goal of the game.

So gabriel instructing mustafi to cover the space while he luxuriously jogs on. How much more time before Arteta integrates Saliba. What worse can happen?pic.twitter.com/Yf3DN7CfwA — Arsenal Anoop ? (@ArsenalAnoop) October 25, 2020

Clearly you can see gabriel telling mustafi to get there and hes strolling like hes actually good ??? but if ozil did THAT the comments would peppering him man I hate this game sometimes ? pic.twitter.com/Nyi5ABIqz4 — Bristol Da Don?????? (@TheOfficialBris) October 25, 2020

Mustafi reacted far too late to Gabriel’s calls and Arsenal were punished for this.

Mustafi came on to the pitch in the 49th minute with David Luiz unable to continue following an injury.

Mikel Arteta’s men dominated the first-half with several clear-cut chances, but ultimately paid the price for the lack of a clinical touch as Leicester got into the game in the second-half.