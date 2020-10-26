West Ham legend fires warning to Liverpool after David Moyes’ impressive tactics to nullify Man City

West Ham legend George Parris has spoken exclusively to CaughtOffside following the Hammers’ impressive 1-1 draw with Manchester City over the weekend.

Few would have expected David Moyes’ side to have much hope against City, but they took the lead through the in-form Michail Antonio before Phil Foden’s equaliser ensured the visitors came away with at least a point.

Still, Parris was impressed with the way Moyes managed to outsmart and frustrate Pep Guardiola’s men with a blueprint that he thinks other managers might now look at when they take on City.

Parris also believes it means West Ham can go into their upcoming clash with Liverpool with more confidence than they normally might, as there’s hope they can aim for more than just damage limitation against the top sides.

“I think David Moyes got it spot on against Man City and Pep,” Parris told CaughtOffside. “It’s interesting that there wasn’t any short goal kicks, everything was played long and that was a good tactic to stifle Man City and stop them winning the ball high up the pitch.

“It took Man City that much longer to penetrate and get forward even when they did win some of those second balls. Declan Rice covered an immense amount of ground and nullified the City attack.

“Hats off to David Moyes for what he achieved yesterday and it may be that other clubs will look at that now when they’re up against City. That buys David Moyes time, I think he’s doing a great job, with the Liverpool game we can go there and think we can do something there. Normally against them and City it’s a damage limitation game, but we’ll see.”

The former Hammers star added that Antonio’s goal was another example of his quality, and that he will surely be knocking on the door of the England national team in the months ahead if he can continue to perform at this level.

“Antonio produced another impressive display against Man City,” Parris said. “The goal was a fantastic effort, the pure strength to hold off the defender, and then the acrobatic overhead kick.

“He adds so much to West Ham at the moment, he’s a pivotal part of what’s happening, the way he holds up the ball and running the channels. The only worry is that he came off as a precaution with his hamstring, that’ll need to be monitored.

“He’s finally getting the accolades he deserves, he works so hard on and off the pitch and he’s reaping the rewards now. From an England point of view, he’s got to continue to play in this rich vein of form then hopefully his time will come. All he can do is keep putting in those performances and hopefully in time he’ll get a call up after Christmas. He needs to keep performing well and if West Ham perform well that’ll do him the world of good too.”

West Ham take on Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday, but their recent record against the big sides should give them confidence, with their draw against City also following a stunning comeback against Tottenham and an away win at Leicester City.