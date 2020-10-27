Aubameyang explains the exciting way Partey will change Arsenal’s midfield

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has praised the club’s deadline day signing of Thomas Partey after his big move from Atletico Madrid.

The Ghana international looked a world class performer at Atletico, and should prove himself a considerable upgrade on most of Arsenal’s other midfield options.

Aubameyang certainly seems pleased to see Partey arrive, as he talked up the new qualities the 27-year-old should bring to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Writing in Arsenal’s matchday programme, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, Aubameyang said: “He is so strong physically but yet so good on the ball as well.

“We didn’t really have a profile like this in our squad before. In terms of ball progression, beating the press, going forward, he will be very important for us.”

Arsenal will have been disappointed to lose to Leicester City as Partey made his home debut for his new club, with Jamie Vardy striking late on to give the Foxes a surprise 1-0 victory.

Still, with time, it seems clear that Partey has the qualities to make a real difference at the Emirates Stadium, with midfield looking an area of weakness for Arsenal for some time now.

Arsenal’s next Premier League game will be away to Manchester United and that is the kind of game fans will be eager to see Partey stamp his authority on.