Arsenal star Mesut Ozil follows Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford in helping children with free meals

Arsenal star Mesut Ozil has reportedly donated free school meals to children at a school in Barnet.

The German playmaker may not be involved in the Arsenal first-team at the moment, but he’s showing he’s a class act off the pitch with his generosity during these challenging times.

According to the Evening Standard, Ozil will be donating meals to 70 children for the rest of this week, with the government currently failing to help vulnerable young people during the school holidays.

This comes as Manchester United and England striker Marcus Rashford has been making a name for himself as a superb campaigner on this very issue.

Ozil also deserves credit for following in Rashford’s footsteps, even if it’s received less attention so far.

Arsenal fans questioning Ozil’s character throughout a somewhat mixed and divisive spell at the Emirates Stadium may well change their mind about the 32-year-old now.

As is the case with all people, there can be more to footballers than meets the eye, with some of them using their wealth and profile to do considerable good for those less fortunate.