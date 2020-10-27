Stat: How Gareth Bale matched struggling Arsenal star’s key tally in just 3.3% of the time

Arsenal fans – look away now. This stat shared by @OptaJoe on Twitter is not going to make you feel any better about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s slow start to the season.

If you asked 100 Premier League fans to name their top five strikers in the league, you would imagine that the vast majority of them would mention Aubameyang’s name. However, the Arsenal forward has not been able to hit his usual standard this season so far.

While he scored 22 league goals in the 2018/19 and 2019/20 campaigns, the Gabonese international has just one to his name thus far, coming on the opening day against newly-promoted Fulham.

With this stat shared by @OptaJoe, it’s easy to see why, too.

?- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s @premierleague shots this season total to 0.43 xG in 540 minutes – the same tally that Gareth Bale managed in 18 minutes vs West Ham on his return. Bleak. More like this in the latest edition of Snapshot by @matt_furniss.https://t.co/8o1jykqDTp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 27, 2020

That’s quite incredible. Bale needed just 3.3% of Aubameyang’s total minutes to match his xG (expected goals) number. You can say that Arsenal are not creating the necessary chances, but a player of Aubameyang’s quality ought to be creating them for himself or finding himself in suitable positions to receive them.

Arsenal are not going to have any chance of finishing in the top four this season unless Aubameyang gets his shooting boots on, but even then, he can’t score if there’s no chances to convert…