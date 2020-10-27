Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman facing ban of up to 12 games after blasting VAR decision in defeat to Real Madrid

According to Dutch outlet VI, Ronald Koeman may have landed himself in hot water after his comment blasting the use of VAR following Barcelona’s defeat to rivals Real Madrid in last weekend’s Clasico.

Madrid scored the decisive goal of the tie after a controversial penalty call, with Sergio Ramos not wasting the opportunity to score from the spot.

VI report that Koeman confronted the referee over the decision immediately after the clash, with the Dutch legend also taking to social media to express his discontent at the call.

VI add in another piece that the club have sent a statement to the Spanish Football Association – RFEF, slamming the decision and accusing the powers at be of bias towards Barcelona.

As part of their complaint, the Catalan outfit have included audio of the assistant referee informing the main official in charge that Ramos committed a foul before the penalty shout – which Juan Martinez Munuera ignored as he awarded the spot-kick anyway.

We did not deserve to lose the game yesterday. A controversial penalty decision, decisive in the final result. We will continue along this path. ??? #ForçaBarça pic.twitter.com/ueriG2Huyc — Ronald Koeman (@RonaldKoeman) October 25, 2020

The Board considers that, in the cases of identical or very similar game situations, VAR has not upheld the essential criteria of ethics and fairness, which has had a serious negative impact on FC Barcelona and has benefitted its most direct opponents. — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) October 26, 2020

VI report that the Spanish Football Federation are now considering whether Koeman has violated their ‘integrity code’ with his behaviour, if he’s found guilty he could be suspended for four to 12 games.

With both the club and Koeman extremely vocal about the call that led to their 3-1 defeat, it will be interesting to see how the RFEF handle the matter, they could make an example of the Dutchman.