Petr Cech’s former Chelsea teammate gives inside track after surprise squad inclusion

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has heavily suggested that Petr Cech wants to still play on in the Premier League, during an interview with Optus Sport.

As reported by the BBC at the time the news broke, Cech was included in Chelsea’s 25-man squad to compete in the Premier League this season, which came as a surprise to everyone, considering he announced his retirement from football at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

It wasn’t clear whether it was a token inclusion or an act of desperation from Frank Lampard in the midst of Chelsea’s defensive woes, but for Cech, it looks to be serious business – at least so former teammate Mark Schwarzer claims.

Schwarzer worked alongside Cech during a short stint at Stamford Bridge while the Chelsea legend was still number one. They appear to have remained in contact since, at least so it’s suggested by the Australian during this interview with Optus Sport.

As you can see in the video above, the former Middlesbrough and Fulham man told Optus Sport that Cech wouldn’t have retired if he knew he would feel this good after taking a break from the game. He believes he is still good enough to compete in the Premier League.

If he is still, as Schwarzer suggests, performing to such a high level in training – why wouldn’t Lampard give him minutes?