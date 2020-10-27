Menu

Petr Cech’s former Chelsea teammate gives inside track after surprise squad inclusion

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Former Chelsea goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer has heavily suggested that Petr Cech wants to still play on in the Premier League, during an interview with Optus Sport

As reported by the BBC at the time the news broke, Cech was included in Chelsea’s 25-man squad to compete in the Premier League this season, which came as a surprise to everyone, considering he announced his retirement from football at the end of the 2018/19 campaign.

MORE: Chelsea legend slams “desperate” Frank Lampard over bizarre recent decision

It wasn’t clear whether it was a token inclusion or an act of desperation from Frank Lampard in the midst of Chelsea’s defensive woes, but for Cech, it looks to be serious business – at least so former teammate Mark Schwarzer claims.

Schwarzer worked alongside Cech during a short stint at Stamford Bridge while the Chelsea legend was still number one. They appear to have remained in contact since, at least so it’s suggested by the Australian during this interview with Optus Sport.

More Stories / Latest News
Lionel Messi outperformed by Manchester City defender in eyebrow-raising dribbling stat
PSG plan ambitious Barcelona transfer raid that could have repercussions for Liverpool
Arsenal star Mesut Ozil follows Man Utd’s Marcus Rashford in helping children with free meals

As you can see in the video above, the former Middlesbrough and Fulham man told Optus Sport that Cech wouldn’t have retired if he knew he would feel this good after taking a break from the game. He believes he is still good enough to compete in the Premier League.

If he is still, as Schwarzer suggests, performing to such a high level in training – why wouldn’t Lampard give him minutes?

More Stories mark schwarzer Petr Cech

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.