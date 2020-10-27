Chelsea leave key man in London for Champions League clash with Krasnodar

Chelsea have revealed on the club’s official website that centre-back Thiago Silva has been left out of their squad for tomorrow’s clash with Krasnodar.

Thiago Silva was one of Chelsea’s star performers during their 0-0 draw with Manchester United at the weekend, having also been involved in a 0-0 draw against Sevilla midweek.

With Frank Lampard having never been involved in a 0-0 as Chelsea manager prior to those two fixtures, he will probably take that, even if it’s just two points gained from two fixtures.

Silva has been immense recently for the Blues, but as Chelsea report on their official website, he has not travelled with the squad to face Krasnodar in the Champions League tomorrow.

That could provide an opportunity for Antonio Rudiger to force his way back into Lampard’s thinking. The German was named on the bench at Old Trafford at the weekend, having previously been out in the cold.

Could he feature tomorrow night?