Chelsea ace admits he pushed for loan move and speaks out on potential permanent transfer

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek says he initiated talks with Frank Lampard about leaving the club for a loan move to Fulham this season.

The England international recently left Stamford Bridge to spend the season at Craven Cottage, and it remains to be seen if he can make the most of this opportunity to play more and show what he can do.

Loftus-Cheek has long looked a big prospect at Chelsea, but he’s struggled to play regularly under a number of different managers now.

The 24-year-old has previously been out on loan at Crystal Palace, a spell he feels really boosted him and his international prospects, so he’ll no doubt hope for a repeat at Fulham.

He says, however, in an interview with the Sun, that he does not view his move to Fulham as one that could end up turning into a permanent transfer, as he still believes he has a future at Chelsea.

“We had an honest conversation. I was the one who initiated it. I felt like it was paramount that I played a lot of football this season,” Loftus-Cheek said.

“With the strength in depth at Chelsea and how I was feeling, I was not sure being out for so long that when I had the opportunity that I could play fantastically and hold down a place in the starting XI.

“I was not 100 per cent I could do that, because I need to build my confidence back up.

“That was basically the theme of the chat. The gaffer agreed on that and things went on from there.

“I still see my future at Chelsea. I believe in my ability 100 per cent. This is obviously not a permanent move.

“This is a platform for me to go and express myself and find that form that was showing a couple of seasons ago.

“I believe in my ability, and we will see where that takes me.”