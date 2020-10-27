Lampard ready to give Chelsea misfit a path back into the first-team after heart-to-heart talks

Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is reportedly ready to offer Antonio Rudiger a path back into the first-team picture after a difficult few months.

The Germany international was not at his best for much of last season as the Blues generally struggled defensively, and he’s been frozen out so far this term following the signing of Thiago Silva.

Still, it might now be that Rudiger gets a fresh opportunity with Chelsea following heart-to-heart talks with Lampard, according to the Daily Mail.

The report notes that Rudiger also came close to leaving Stamford Bridge during the summer, with Tottenham and Paris Saint-Germain linked as potential suitors for the 27-year-old.

It will be interesting to see if Rudiger can take his chance to impress and show he can still prove his worth to Lampard at Chelsea.

CFC fans will surely welcome another defensive option in their squad as it would be a big ask for 36-year-old Silva to perform at a high level week in, week out.

Rudiger could surely also be an improvement on unconvincing performers like Andreas Christensen, Kurt Zouma and Fikayo Tomori.