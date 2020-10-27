Chelsea summer signing praised for bringing much-needed calmness to Blues

Chelsea defender Thiago Silva has been praised by pundit Garth Crooks for the much-needed calm he’s brought to the Blues’ back line.

The veteran Brazilian joined Chelsea on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain this summer, though it looked a slightly risky deal at the time, with the player recently turning 36 and surely heading towards the end of his career.

Still, Silva has recovered from a nightmare Premier League debut against West Brom, looking rock-solid for Chelsea in their 0-0 draw with Manchester United at the weekend.

This earned Silva a place in Crooks’ Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport, with the pundit saying it’s just a shame CFC didn’t manage to get him when he was a few years younger.

On Silva’s performance, Crooks said: “Chelsea have not had a player at the back like this for some time. Defenders don’t come more accomplished than Silva.

“The former Brazil international has brought a desperately needed calm to the Blues defensive line up. His positional sense and reading of the game are his specialities.

“Had it not been for Silva, his former Paris St-Germain team-mate Edinson Cavani would have almost certainly found himself on the scoresheet.

“At 36, Silva looks like he’s never been in a pub in his life. What a pity for Chelsea he’s not a few years younger.”

Chelsea fans will be pleased to see the 36-year-old getting this recognition, with the former PSG man showing he surely has something to offer the club, even if only as a short-term signing.