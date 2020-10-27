Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Juventus vs Barcelona after another positive Covid-19 test result

Goal have reported that Cristiano Ronaldo is unable to play for Juventus in tomorrow night’s mammoth Champions League tie after testing positive for Covid-19 again.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner needing to return a negative result this evening if he was to be allowed to play Barcelona on Wednesday night.

Reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano adds that former Real Madrid and Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata will lead the line against Barcelona.

BREAKING: Cristiano Ronaldo will NOT play against Barcelona on Wednesday after testing positive for coronavirus again, Goal can confirm ? pic.twitter.com/3gLHNBH4cb — Goal (@goal) October 27, 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo will not play against Barcelona tomorrow. He’s not tested negative yet – 24 hours before the UCL match. Morata will be the starter as centre striker for Juventus. ? #Juve #UCL #ChampionsLeague — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 27, 2020

Ronaldo has missed Juventus’ last three matches after testing positive for the Coronavirus strain that has sent the world into a pandemic during the international break at the start of the month.

This would’ve been the first time that Ronaldo would do battle with Lionel Messi in the group stages of the Champions League.

We’d like to send our best wishes to the forward and his family, we all hope that Ronaldo recovers as soon as possible and is back out on the pith whenever it’s deemed safe.