Football legend self-isolating after close contact with COVID-19

Football legend Diego Maradona has come into close contact with someone who is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, report AS.

Maradona is widely considered one of the greatest players of all-time. He won’t have too many fans in England for obvious reasons, but nobody could deny the almost unparalleled talent that he possessed as a player.

Now 59-years-old and, all due respect, overweight, Maradona is hardly the picture of health. It’s for that reason that this reported close-call with coronavirus is concerning.

AS report that one of Maradona’s personal custodians is experiencing multiple symptoms which are associated with coronavirus. They have taken a test to confirm, but for now it is assumed they they have caught the virus.

The report notes that Maradona himself will now be self-isolating in case the virus has been passed on to him. Though we know that COVID-19 spreads like wildfire, we’ll be keeping our fingers crossed that he’s dodged a bullet here.

Stay safe, Diego.