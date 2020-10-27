Menu

‘Digne didn’t cry enough’ – These Everton fans bemoan inconsistency and reference Heung-min Son leg-breaker

Everton FC Southampton FC
Posted by

Everton have announced on Twitter that left-back Lucas Digne’s suspension for his red card against Southampton has been reduced to one game.

Digne was shown a straight red card for accidentally scraping his studs down the Achilles of Southampton youngster Kyle Walker-Peters. The decision was reviewed by VAR and upheld.

MORE: Video: Karma as Lucas Digne is sent off a week after joking about Richarlison red card vs Liverpool that injured Thiago Alcantara

However, as Everton announced on Twitter, Digne will only be suspended for one Everton fixture, opposed to the initial three, which is good news for both him and Carlo Ancelotti.

A fair amount of Everton fans are not so impressed, though. They have referenced when Heung-min Son broke Andre Gomes’ leg, was shown a red card and subsequently had it rescinded.

Walker-Peters was, thankfully, not seriously injured, but Gomes’ leg was left in a right state after the challenge from Son. The Spurs star faced no suspension after a review, though.

Digne, on the other hand, will have to sit out the Toffees’ trip to Newcastle at the weekend – and these Everton fans are not happy with the inconsistency at all…

