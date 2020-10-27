‘Digne didn’t cry enough’ – These Everton fans bemoan inconsistency and reference Heung-min Son leg-breaker

Everton have announced on Twitter that left-back Lucas Digne’s suspension for his red card against Southampton has been reduced to one game.

? | @LucasDigne’s suspension following his sending off against Southampton has been downgraded to one match. #EFC — Everton (@Everton) October 27, 2020

Digne was shown a straight red card for accidentally scraping his studs down the Achilles of Southampton youngster Kyle Walker-Peters. The decision was reviewed by VAR and upheld.

However, as Everton announced on Twitter, Digne will only be suspended for one Everton fixture, opposed to the initial three, which is good news for both him and Carlo Ancelotti.

A fair amount of Everton fans are not so impressed, though. They have referenced when Heung-min Son broke Andre Gomes’ leg, was shown a red card and subsequently had it rescinded.

Walker-Peters was, thankfully, not seriously injured, but Gomes’ leg was left in a right state after the challenge from Son. The Spurs star faced no suspension after a review, though.

Digne, on the other hand, will have to sit out the Toffees’ trip to Newcastle at the weekend – and these Everton fans are not happy with the inconsistency at all…

Yet Son’s was actually fully rescinded… I thought Intent didn’t matter? — Alfie (@Richarlisoninho) October 27, 2020

So son breaks gomes’s leg and doesn’t get a suspension but Digne accidentally trips him up and is suspended for a game. — Harry Leahy (@HarryLeahy1) October 27, 2020

Son Heung-Min injures Andre Gomes after a nasty and late tackle from behind. The media are all consoling Son, ban is rescinded retrospectively Digne’s running momentum means that he collides accidentally with another player; 3 match ban reduced to one Consistency? I think not — ???? (@JakeC98__) October 27, 2020

Son had his suspension overturned after deliberately bringing down Gomes which caused him to break his leg. He was available the very next game. Digne has to serve a one match ban for a challenge that was nothing like a sending off at all. Double standards time and time again. — Dever (@sefc90) October 27, 2020