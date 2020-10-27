FIFA president Gianni Infantino tests positive for COVID-19

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is in self-isolation after testing positive for COVID-19, report Sky Sports.

The football world has been ravaged by the pandemic, with coronavirus initially having halted play across the country and now threatening to disrupt the restart on a weekly basis.

Players have been allowed to be part of ‘bubbles’ with their fellow teammates to ensure that they are not to be given coronavirus or give it to anyone else – but it looks as though the man who runs the show has not been as sheltered.

Sky Sports report that Gianni Infantino, the FIFA president, has tested positive for the disease. The report notes that he is experiencing symptoms, although they are thought to be mild, and will now self-isolate.

Infantino is 50-years-old and is not known to have any of the major risk factors which could see coronavirus pose a serious risk to his health. Hopefully the symptoms remain mild and subside soon.