Image: Bayern Munich shirt bites the dust after midfielder packs on too much lean muscle mass

Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka is ripped. That has been established. But his body isn’t the only thing that’s been ripped as a result of his recent muscle-building.

Goretzka’s body transformation has been mightily impressive. Have a look at the pictures of him this year compared to last. It’s almost a completely different person!

Goretzka last year vs this year… Immense transformation! ?? pic.twitter.com/w0FJE2Cyf1 — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) August 25, 2020

The German has packed on at least a stone of lean muscle mass in a year or so, and while he is likely he is feeling the benefits of it when competing in his midfield duels, it hasn’t come without it’s pitfalls.

Goretzka netted for Bayern Munich in the first half of their Champions League clash with Lokomotiv Moscow, and as he celebrated with his teammates the cameras spotted something unusual with his shirt sleeve.

Leon Goretzka hit the gym so hard that his shirt sleeves rip now ? pic.twitter.com/tnhVmN93kd — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 27, 2020

As you can see, Goretzka is now too big for his own good. He’s bursting at the seams. The kit man is going to be furiously attempting to get him on a diet before he costs the club too much cash.