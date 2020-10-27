Menu

Cristiano Ronaldo update: Juventus will discover tonight whether forward can face Barcelona

Juventus will know by the end of this evening whether Cristiano Ronaldo will be available to face Barcelona in the Champions League tomorrow, report the BBC.

Ronaldo is currently self-isolating and has subsequently missed out on Juventus’ previous three fixtures. There have been fears that he would also be ruled out of a potential return to the Nou Camp to face Barcelona and old foe Lionel Messi tomorrow night.

Unfortunately, on the eve of the game, those fears remain. The BBC report that it is yet unclear whether Ronaldo’s participation will be allowed as Andrea Pirlo has revealed Juventus are still waiting on the result of his most recent test.

The report notes that Juventus are expecting to find out the result by the end of the night.

We are dearly hoping for good news here. The Champions League is tailor made for the best players on the planet to face off. We’re talking about two of the best to ever do it here. Ronaldo HAS to be there.

