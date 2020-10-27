Champions League fixture threatened as 11 players miss training amid COVID-19 fears

Lazio are due to head to Belgium to face Club Brugge in the Champions League tomorrow – but there appears to be something significant brewing at the club.

Details are scarce at this current time, but as James Horncastle reports on Twitter, a total of 11 first-team players are currently unavailable – that includes several of their big names and star men.

Lazio fly to Brugges decimated. No Immobile and Luis Alberto in training today. 11 players out including first choice keeper Strakosha, Lucas Leiva and Manuel Lazzari. Club expected to release a statement this afternoon on status of players. — James Horncastle (@JamesHorncastle) October 27, 2020

That is, obviously, a huge dent to their chances of returning from Belgium with all three points, in a fixture where with a full-strength starting eleven they would likely fancy their chances.

However, there are rumours circling on that suggest that we’d be lucky to see this game go ahead. Corriere dello Sport report that the problems have arisen from UEFA’s pre-game COVID swabbing, which suggests that there could be a huge breakout in the Lazio dressing room.

As that report notes, they have just 12 players available for tomorrow’s game.

It’s been a difficult few weeks for Serie A on the coronavirus front. They could do without half a team’s dressing room getting infected with it, considering the disruption that’s likely to cause.

Let’s wait and see what Lazio say themselves, with James Horncastle claiming that a press release is expected at some point this afternoon.

If there have been as many as 11 Lazio players who have tested positive for COVID-19, which it has to be said is merely speculation by Corriere dello Sport at this point, surely this game can’t go ahead?